Two of the clubs that were left to owe the most in the tournament that ended were Blue Cross Y Lion. That is why both will seek to arm themselves to the teeth in the leg market to be able to better face the Closing Tournament 2023.
In fact, the two squads that at the time disputed an anecdotal final, dispute the signing of the Uruguayan footballer Philip Carballo. According to information from Fox SportsLa Fiera will throw the house out the window to sign the 26-year-old midfielder.
This news has not gone down well at La Noria, since those currently led by Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez have been looking for the Charrúa who currently plays for the Nacional team in his country for a tournament. Although for one reason or another, it was difficult for them to close the transfer and it ended up being cut short.
One of Carballo’s main skills is that he is a versatile player. The same he can play as a pivot, defensive midfielder and inside on the right and left.
With portal information Transfermarktits market value for legs is 2 million dollars, modest amount that both teams would be willing to pay to get their services. Although the detail is that he has a contract until 2023, so they would have to pay the termination clause.
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when it will be defined who will be the winning club of the transfer, if another squad does not appear that with less noise pays the amount requested by Nacional and ‘steals’ the transfer.
Philip Carballo He has played a total of 178 games with Nacional, scoring 24 goals and 12 assists. In 2018 he tried his luck in the youth teams of Sevilla, however, he did not have luck and the Spanish team did not sign him and he returned to Uruguayan football.
