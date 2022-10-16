The story of Blue Cross in the league of the Opening Tournament 2022 came to an end. The team led by coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez was eliminated at the hands of Monterey Striped and by a 3-0 win.
The cement workers got into the always complicated pitch of BBVA to measure strength against the royals and they did not do well at all. In the first leg match played at the Azteca Stadium it was a goalless draw, so everything would be defined in the second leg.
The game was mostly dominated by La Pandilla. From the initial whistle the attacks began with the speed and technical quality of the Monterrey forwards, until the goals began to arrive.
With annotations by Germán Berterame, Rogelio Funes Mori and Jesús Gallardo, Rayados thrashed a machine that was seen aimlessly and with few ideas in front.
Only slight sparks arose in the ways of Ángel Romero and Gonzalo Carneiro, from then on they were seen little and nothing convincing at the front.
From the little salvageable the player appears Ignatius Rivero. The Uruguayan player was one of those committed, who was seen with greater intensity, more connected with the fans and feeling the colors of the club. From then on, everyone in one way or another was on duty.
Likewise, it is to recognize the work done by the coach Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez. The Mexican helmsman did a good job since his arrival and put Blue Cross to the repechage and to the league. It is certainly expected that he will continue in the position and no longer as an interim, but as an official coach.
This was the last time the full template was seen. Blue Crosssince now they will break ranks for the holidays and plan for the following year, where there will be casualties of elements that no longer fit into the board’s plans.
