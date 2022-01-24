will put #Mouth the 2 million dollars he asked for #Blue Cross ?? by Pol Fernandez, but La Maquina by Cristian Pavon in the same contractual situation only intended to disburse 500 thousand dollars in two payments, of the 3 million dollars that Xeneize demanded.

That is why one pass is made and the other is not. It’s that simple.

— -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) January 24, 2022