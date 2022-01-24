Cruz Azul has had a brilliant start to the tournament, the machine has not suffered from the departure of its great stars and the arrival of its new reinforcements has been crucial for this team to have a radical change, both in the style of play and in the attitude with which they have faced the first 3 matches of the season.
Also, the machine is not yet complete. In the next few hours, the sky-blue will make official the arrival of the Peruvian defender Luis Abram and the Chilean striker Iván Molares, who could be the last reinforcements of the sky-blue reconstruction, since everything indicates that the machine will no longer seek the signing of Cristian Pavón, since no is willing to accept the conditions of Boca Juniors.
Nahuel Ferreira informs that Boca Juniors demanded Cruz Azul the payment of 3 million dollars for the transfer of Pavón. However, the Mexican team considered this a figure too high, since the Celestes only wanted to pay 500 thousand dollars for the winger, an offer that did not convince the Argentine club and that ended any negotiation for the transfer of Pavón, a fact that did not happen with Pol Fernández, who was transferred from the Celestes to the Argentine club.
