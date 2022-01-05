After several weeks of uncertainty, the environment of Guillermo Fernandez has defined his situation and for the moment he will remain in Cruz Azul, at least until the end of his contract at the end of June of this year,
The midfielder had the opportunity to enter into the negotiation between the cement team and Boca Juniors for the signing of Cristian Pavon, with everything and that the Machine aims its renewal, however, ‘Pol‘He chose to continue in La Noria and will remain open to talks to carry out his renewal with the celestial painting.
In accordance with Halftime, The Argentine player was offered the possibility of returning to the xeneize team where he had already been during 2020 and later in 2021 he returned to Mexico to complete his bond with the Cruzazulinos, however, in the end the celestial directive was able to find a better alternative without involve the player and in that way continue to have the possibility of staying in the Machine with an expected renewal later.
In such a way that ‘Pol‘He will end his contract that expires this June, although the renewal offer must be presented by the celestial team in the next few days, to try to anticipate the intentions of any other club to sign him.
On the other hand, the cement board hopes to be able to achieve the signing of Cristian Pavon, after making an offer between the 3 and 3.5 million dollars for their services.
