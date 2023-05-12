Julio Cesar Dominguez is a player of time for Blue Cross. “Cata” has played more than 650 matches with the Máquina Celeste, has won two Copa MX, one Supercopa MX, one MX League, a Champion of Champions, a League Super Cup and a Concacaf Champions League. In recent years, the defender has been harshly criticized by a wide sector of the sky-blue fans, who have called for his departure from the institution.
Domínguez’s contract will expire in June 2023 and so far it is not known what his future will be: if he will renew or remain as a free agent. According to the most recent reports, Cruz Azul would have already made a decision regarding the historic sky-blue player.
According to these reports, the 35-year-old defender would be closer to renewing his contract than leaving the cement institution. Cruz Azul would have offered the player from Chiapas a contract for one more year, however, “Cata” would have to accept a significant reduction in his salary to stay on the team.
The footballer who has been with the Celeste Machine for 18 years aims to stay with the cement workers for another year despite the opposition of a considerable sector of fans.
Despite constant criticism from his own fans, ‘Cata’ Domínguez was a regular player in the line-up during the Clausura 2023. He played a total of 1,252 minutes in the regular season over 14 games and scored one goal .
Dominguez is an experienced player who can play both as a centre-back and as a right-back. The ‘Cata’ is getting closer to retirement and everything indicates that he will hang up his boots dressed in blue.
#Cruz #Azul #defines #future #Cata #Domínguez
Leave a Reply