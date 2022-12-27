Deportivo Cruz Azul have not yet closed ranks for the Clausura 2023 tournament and they want to make two more signings, a left back and a center forward, it is said that the defender they would look for would be Mexican, while the attacker, a foreigner, so They need to get rid of a Not Trained in Mexico from their squad to make up these signings.
For this reason, the celestial team must let out at least one player not trained in Mexico because in any case they would exceed the number of 10 that is allowed and the candidates to leave La Noria would be Ivan Morales Y michael estrada. However, apparently they would have already made up their minds.
The reporter of ESPN, Leon Lecanda He assured that the Machine already has its two candidates to leave the club, but they must say the situation.
“Whoever arrives at Cruz Azul to occupy that position (center forward) will be from abroad and there it will have to be decided if the Ecuadorian Michael Estrada leaves or if the Chilean Iván Morales leaves”
– Leon Lecanda.
On Ivan Morales It is known that, although it does not enter into the plans of the technical staff commanded by the ‘Colt’ Gutierrezthe Chilean attacker reported last week to the team’s preseason with the intention of looking for a place on the squad and fulfilling the contract they have with the cement company until 2024.
on your own, michael estrada It has been said that he was not considered for the next season either, after the representative of the Ecuadorian striker had informed the Cruz Azul board that he would find a way out in the current transfer market, a situation that has not been achieved so far. reason why the player keeps training with the club.
“No one originally entered into plans… Michael Estrada has six months left on loan, but be careful, if the foreign attacker comes, it is most likely Estrada who will leave Cruz Azul,” he said. Lecanda.
Currently, the Machine has 10 foreign players in its squad (NFM, according to Liga MX): the Argentines Ramiro Funes Mori, Ramiro Carrera, Rodolfo Rotondi Y Augusto Lotti; the uruguayans Ignacio Rivero, Christian Tabó Y Gonzalo Carneiro; the Paraguayan Juan Escobar; the ecuadorian michael estrada; and the Chilean Ivan Morales.
