Mexico City.- Norma Palafox illuminated the view of her millions of followers as much as the moon. In his week prior to the match between Saints Lagoon and Blue Crossby the date 15 of Clausura 2023 of Liga MX FemenilHe went out to explore the Mexico City until you find a place full of knowledge.

In addition to dedicating herself to kicking balls and dancing for her followers, Norma shows that a person known for her media lifestyle is also interested in learning more about another topic and for her, knowing about the universe is a pleasure that she wanted to share with her friends. fans’ of instagram.

Being in a dark place with little lighting to observe the projection of the moon and the other planets, the beautiful young lady, who was in good company, stood a short distance away so that the camera could capture a direct shot of her personal files.

“If the moon told everything, it would end up giving many surprises,” reads the publication of Norma Palafoxwho dressed attractively to shine in the pupil of her two million ‘followers’ that she registers in said application, thanks to her merits that exceed her very beauty.

If you’re not aware, Norma Luz Irene Duarte Palafox was born on October 14, 1998 in huatabampo, sonorous. He is currently celebrating 24 years of age. She is a pioneer of Women’s MX League when wearing the jacket Chivaswhere he won the title in 2017, Pachuca gophers, Guadalajara Atlas and now Cruz Azul.