In 90min we have told you that the possible return of Alan Pulido to Chivas is on the club’s table. In order to prevent the striker from leaving as a free agent on January 1, MLS Sporting Kansas City has set a price of $2 million for this summer market. Something of which they are already notified within Verde Valle and Fernando Hierro as his work teams analyze what is the best movement in favor of the club to sign the scorer back.
Both Pulido and the people from Club Deportivo Guadalajara want the movement to end. However, today within the herd there is no money to spare, perhaps not to pay for his transfer, but rather the big problem would be paying for his salary of more than two million dollars per year. Thus, the club is at a standstill analyzing something that they should speed up, since Ricardo Ferretti and Cruz Azul have appeared in the path of both.
Beyond the signing of Eduardo Aguirre, Cruz Azul has not been able to sign that dream scorer they so desire. Therefore, the club sees in the figure of Pulido an option of great caliber and a more than affordable price to resolve the absence of ‘9’. ‘Tuca knows the Mexican perfectly, since he was the one who gave him life within the Tigres and he would not look badly on meeting again on the path of the World Cup in Brazil 2014.

