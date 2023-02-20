The set of Blue Cross He finally knew what it is to win in the Clausura 2023 Tournament, when last Friday they beat the Camoteros del Puebla resoundingly 3-1. However, they continue to search for a coach to replace the departure of Raúl Gutiérrez.
Since before the cessation of the ‘Potro’ various names began to sound to take office as the new strategist; However, nothing is clear yet and despite the fact that there are interesting names for the position, no agreement has been reached.
Technical directors such as Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, Antonio Mohamed, Francisco Palencia, José Manuel de la Torre, Jaime Lozano and Hugo Sánchez, have been surveyed, and although it has been reported that the ‘Turco’ is the one leading, still there is nothing written.
In fact, and with information from ESPNin the event that next Saturday Cruz Azul wins against Bravos de Juárez, in addition to a convincing result against Atlas, it is most likely that the high command decides to give the interim a chance Joaquin Moreno and his assistant Joel Huiqui to finish the remainder of the Clausura 2023.
Otherwise, if next Tuesday the cement growers lose in their pending matchday 7 match against the Atlas Foxes, they will work at a forced march to reach a mutual agreement with a renowned strategist.
