The team of Blue Cross is going through a difficult moment in the Clausura 2023. Those led by coach Raúl Gutiérrez add only one point and are in the third from last place in the competition, only below Mazatlán.
However, and despite the adversities that this contest has represented, the ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez has decided not to make use of the Argentines in its entirety Augusto Lotti Y Ramiro Carrera.
The players were signed immediately after the 2022 Apertura ended for Cruz Azul. They immediately went under the helmsman’s command prior to the pre-season trip to Cancun, where they settled in well and performed well.
Even in the friendly game against Inter Playa, both made their debut by scoring their goals and much was said about the good performance they would have at the start of the Clausura, however, it was not like that.
On matchday 1 in their visit against Xolos de Tijuana, they saw no activity, and Gutiérrez decided to opt for Christian Tabó and Michael Estrada, who had a modest performance.
For date 2 against Monterrey, both started on the substitute bench. Lotti’s debut came at minute 65′ to replace Carlos Rodríguez; while Ramiro Carrera entered at 70′ for Rotondi. The performance of both in this match was discreet and they could not stand out on the field.
In the most recent game, against Necaxa, they started again as substitutes, and for this commitment only Augusto Lotti added minutes, coming on at 60′ for Tabó; for his part, Carrera stayed on the bench the entire game.
This is how both footballers continue without convincing Raúl Gutiérrez, who continues to bet on Estrada and Tabó, who have not scored goals so far in the tournament.
#Cruz #Azul #continues #exploiting #reinforcements #Augusto #Lotti #Ramiro #Carrera
Leave a Reply