Blue Cross It is undergoing a deep restructuring process. La Máquina Celeste improved in the Clausura 2023 after the arrival of Ricardo FerrettiHowever, the effort was not enough to qualify for the league and the club added another failure. The ‘Tuca’ accepted this project on the condition of being involved in decision-making and the Brazilian coach has already made several decisions for the next semester.
More signings on Liga MX:
Through their social networks, the La Noria team announced the departure of Gonzalo Carneiro, Michael Estrada and Joaquín ‘Shaggy’ Martínez for the Opening 2023. Several more will be added to these casualties in the coming weeks, according to the most recent journalistic reports.
Information from journalist Adrián Esparza Oteo, from the TUDN chain, reveals that the Machine will try to use three players as bargaining chips in the summer market. They are Ramiro Carrera, Christian Tabó and Iván Morales. The three elements have a current contract with Cruz Azul, but they are not included in the plans of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.
These three items could leave the Machine on loan or as part of a trade for another player. This report indicates that Tabó could receive a new opportunity for the Apertura 2023 and that it will be difficult to place Carrera in another team since he has only been in the team for six months.
Everything indicates that in addition to the casualties that have already been officially announced, the names of José de Jesús Corona and Ramiro Funes Mori would be added in the coming days.
