Blue Cross It is in a renewal period. After linking several failures in the MX Leaguethe directive of the Celestial Machine has begun to clean up your template. Facing the tournament Opening 2023the cement companies have deregistered Ramiro Funes Mori, Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Michael Estrada, Gonzalo Carneiro, Joaquín ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Ramiro Carrera, Jaiber Jiménez and Rafael Baca.
Since the end of Clausura 2023, rumors began to emerge regarding the continuity of Jesus Crown in Blue Cross. He The 42-year-old goalkeeper has a contract with the Machine until June 30, 2023. The goalkeeper expected a renewal offer, which the board headed by Víctor Velázquez had promised, but it never came.
According to the most recent reports, “Chuy” Corona will not continue in Cruz Azul for the following season. The Mexican goalkeeper will leave the celestial institution after serving in it for 14 years. In this sense, the goalkeeper no longer showed up for training on Friday, June 16.
In the midst of uncertainty, Corona had started training with Cruz Azul to face the Apertura 2023. The objective of ‘Chuy’ was to continue with the La Noria team and I will retire with this club. However, this option is totally ruled out.
According to newspaper reports, some Liga MX clubs are interested in taking over the services of the legendary Mexican goalkeeper. There is also the possibility that Corona will remain in the Machine, but that she will be integrated into a management position.
