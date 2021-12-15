This Tuesday, December 14, through their social networks, the Cruz Azul board of directors confirmed and made official the departure of the Peruvian referent Yoshimar Yotún, after three years of the institution after finalizing his contract and not reaching an agreement for the renewal.
The 31-year-old multi-functional midfielder arrived from the Orlando City of Major League Soccer in early 2019, when the Machine paid more than $ 3.5 million for their services.
With an emotional video, the celestial institution fired the Peruvian midfielder, who was essential to lift his ninth league title in the Clausura 2021, breaking the drought of more than 23 years without being a domestic champion.
“Thank you for an assistance that no Celeste will forget. Thank you for giving everything on the field. Thank you, Yoshi,” was the phrase with which the club dismissed the midfielder on their social networks.
In the three years and six short tournaments like celestial, Yoshimar Yotún He was able to wear the Machine’s shirt on 101 occasions, he scored eight goals and conceded 15 assists; In addition, the South American won the Super Cup MX, Liga MX and the Champion of Champions.
That way, the player joins the casualties until the moment of Josué Reyes, Orbelín Pineda Y Walter montoya.
