Blue Cross continue with your crisis. La Máquina Celeste was eliminated in the round of 32 in the Leagues Cup 2023, occupies the last place in the general table of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX and was left without a coach after the dismissal of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti. And if that was not enough, the reinforcements that the directive brought for this semester are not corresponding to the expectations and the team has a tremendous lack of goal.
The La Noria team still needs a top-level center forward. In his first games as celestial elements, Diber Cambindo has been left to duty. However, in order to bring a footballer into this position, it is essential that Cruz Azul part with a player not trained in Mexico.
For weeks the departures of Augusto Lotti and Christian Tabó and it seems that the departure of one of these foreign attackers will finally be confirmed.
According to the most recent reports, Augusto Lotti will leave the ranks of the Celestial Machine in the next few hours. His next destination would be Lanús of the Argentine first division.
The journalist César Luis Merlo indicated through his social networks that Cruz Azul and Lanús have already reached an agreement for the transfer of Augusto Lotti.
According to this report, the Machine loaned Lotti to the maroon team for a year. Lanús will have a purchase option.
The Argentine striker was only at Cruz Azul for a semester and his numbers are not very outstanding. Lotti played a total of 22 games with the cement jersey, scored three goals and gave two assists.
The cement board is negotiating to bring in Willian José, a striker who currently plays for Real Betis.
