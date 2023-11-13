Blue Cross and Puebla They met tonight at the Azteca stadium, in the match corresponding to the last day of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The camoteros sought to climb positions in the general table, which would allow them to qualify directly for the league, without the need to go through play-inwhile the Machine simply sought to close the tournament with dignity.
However, the nightmare followed them even on the last day. At minute twenty of the match, Guillermo Martínez made it 1-0 in favor of the visitor. Cruz Azul bid and found the tie, through Willer Ditta, at forty-five. However, at fifty-nine Gastón Silva sent the ball into the nets, ending the match 2-1 in favor of the Puebla camoteros.
Willer Ditta was one of the few players who half did things well throughout the semester, or at least that’s what the sky blue fans think, who always excluded him from all criticism. It was no coincidence that he was in charge of stealing the last shout of a goal from the fanatical blue cross, with a goal from another game.
“Changes are always for the better. We recognize that we did not have a good tournament, we have to work with the new people who come, obey their orders. We are willing to improve,” Colombian soccer player Willer Ditta commented in front of the cameras at the end of the match.
#Cruz #Azul #closes #Apertura #tournament #losing #home #Puebla