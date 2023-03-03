Mexico City.- Carlos Rodríguez has earned the affection of the Cruz Azul fans since he arrived at La Noria in 2022 from Rayados de Monterrey. With the Machine he surpassed his goal mark in the MX League and got a place in the Tricolor squad in Qatar 2022 due to his performance.

Now he is focused on giving everything at Cruz Azul to fulfill one of his dreams, playing in Europe, something that is not far off because Rodríguez himself assured in an interview with WDeportes that some clubs from the old continent have already asked about him, although not yet. there are in-depth talks.

“Asking… yes, there have been, but no closer talks yet. It’s one thing to ask and another thing to talk about it to start negotiating (…) As I still have a dream (Europe) I’m going to try until the last that it can”, declared the Mexican player.

Carlos Rodríguez was already on European soil when Rayados de Monterrey decided to lend him to the Spanish Club Deportivo Toledo, although his stay was very brief, seeing participation in only three of his commitments during the 2017-18 season.

On the other hand, ‘Charly’ Rodríguez spoke about the elimination of the Mexican National Team in Qatar, which caused a severe blow because, in his opinion, this generation was one of the best that represented Mexico in a World Cup tournament.

We recommend you read

“We were all hurt by the results, we were very excited about the generation that there was. That there was such a hard blow affected us all and we were not going to be like before the World Cup. It was not that there were internal things that were wrong, “he asserted.