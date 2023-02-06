Mexico City.- La Máquina de Cruz Azul suffers another blow in this Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. In addition to appearing with a draw and three losses at the start of the season, they will now suffer the sensitive loss of Carlos Vargas Tenorio, who arrived as a reinforcement from Mazatlán FC.

The Mexican came to reinforce the side. Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez took him into consideration to make his debut with the first team against Tigres UANL at the Azteca stadium, however it turned out to be a terrifying night due to an injury that will take him away from the courts for almost six months.

According to the cement group, Carlos Vargaz Tenorio presents a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee after undergoing magnetic resonance imaging. In this way, he enters the group of unfortunate debuts that Cruz Azul has had in Liga MX.

Carlos Vargas suffered that severe injury after the first quarter of an hour. When he kept up the pressure on his rival, a bad move caused him to fall onto the pitch. He immediately put his hands to his face, being aware that it was not a simple ailment.

To leave the field, the ‘cart of misfortunes’ was needed. Rodrigo Huescas succeeded the former soccer player of the Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC, who came to La Noria to try to consolidate himself, however with this injury he will have to wait another semester to play again.

Cruz Azul is penultimate overall place with just one point. Next Sunday they will visit Diablos del Toluca FC, who has just lost against Rayados de Monterrey at the Gigante de Acero. The duel will begin at 12:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 11:00 a.m. (Culiacán time).