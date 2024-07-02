Mexico City.- Carlos Salcedo was pronounced tonight in the social networks after the sad news of the death of his sister Martha Paola Salcedo.

He ‘Titan‘, He expressed his gratitude to both his fans and his club, Cruz Azul, for showing him their support in this painful personal moment.

Through a statement, Cruz Azul wished a prompt resignation to the family of Carlos Salcedo, who responded shortly after on his ‘X’ account.

“Thank you all,” reads the comment from the Mexican player, who this Saturday would be playing Cruz Azul’s match against Mazatlán at the start of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX.

Martha Paola was born on April 20, 1991. She worked as a host and publicist. She was also the partner and mother of a son of the former goalkeeper of Club Puebla, Nicolás Vikonis.

Martha Paola Salcedo was murdered in the municipality of Huixquilucan, State of Mexico after attending a circus accompanied by her son and an assistant.

According to journalist Carlos Jiménez, a man shot Carlos Salcedo’s sister. Although she was taken to the hospital alive, she died hours later.

In light of this serious situation, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) opened an investigation file for intentional homicide.

