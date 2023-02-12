The team of Blue Cross It is experiencing difficult moments so far in the Clausura 2023 Tournament. In their most recent game they were widely surpassed by Toluca and fell 3-1, thus achieving a losing streak of 5 consecutive losses.
Everything seems to indicate that the Mexican coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez will not continue in charge, and this week important news is expected in the La Noria team, who with this new setback was left in penultimate place with only 1 point.
Here we present the calendar that remains for Cruz Azul of this contest.
Puebla vs Cruz Azul
In the double day game, the Machine will measure forces against the Camoteros del Puebla. This match will be played next Friday, February 17 at the Cuauhtémoc stadium.
Cruz Azul vs. Atlas
For matchday 7, the cement growers return to the field of the Azteca Stadium to face off against the last two-time Mexican champion, the Zorros del Atlas. The people from Guadalajara are not even a quarter of what was shown in previous tournaments, and this could be taken advantage of by those from La Noria.
Cruz Azul vs. FC Juarez
In the game against the Bravos de Juárez, again the capital will be local. In this game, the celestials are the wide favorite to take the three points due to the bad moment that the borders are going through. Although if they are confident, they could be surprised and see how the three points slip away at home.
Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul
Already entered the month of March, the Cruzazulinos will face off against Mazatlán. This game will be decisive, since both have been the clubs with the fewest wins so far this semester.
Cruz Azul vs Pumas
One of the most anticipated matches that matchday 11 will have will be between Cruz Azul and the Pumas. What a game between two of the most renowned clubs in Mexican soccer. A round trip game is expected and with wholesale emotions at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.
Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis
On matchday 12 the Cement Machine will face off against the Atlético San Luis. The Las Tunas usually stand up to those from La Noria and will seek to surprise on the field of the Estadio Azteca. This match is expected to be even and with emotions in both goals.
Queretaro vs Cruz Azul
For Cruz Azul’s last game in March, the capitalists will face the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, entering the Corregidora field. The cement growers have won in the last 4 games they have met.
03/29/2023 – Querétaro vs. Cruz Azul (9:05 p.m.) – Liga MX
Pachuca vs Cruz Azul
At the beginning of April, the Tuzos del Pachuca receive Cruz Azul on the Hidalgo field. What an attractive duel where in the last two games the Hidalguenses have beaten the capital squad.
Leon vs Cruz Azul
On Saturday, April 8, Cruz Azul faces the Panzas Verdes del León on the Nou Camp pitch. The cement growers want to achieve victory in one of the most complicated customs in Mexican soccer. By this date, the general table will have taken shape for the next round.
Cruz Azul vs America
The great game that awaits us next Saturday, April 15, when the Clásico Capitalino between Cruz Azul and América will be played on matchday 15. It goes without saying that this meeting is one of the most anticipated due to the old rivalry that both have sustained over the years.
Chivas vs Cruz Azul
And for the following week after the game against América, the Cruzazulinos will not have an easy time, since they will travel to Perla Tapatía to face Chivas del Guadalajara, in the most attractive game of the penultimate date of the tournament.
Cruz Azul vs. Santos Laguna
Cruz Azul’s last game in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 Tournament will be on Saturday, April 29, when they host Santos Laguna on the Azteca field. The cement growers seek to get rid of the thorn and beat the Guerreros, since in the most recent game those from La Comarca thrashed La Máquina 4-0.
