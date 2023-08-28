On Sunday, August 27, 2023, pure history was lived in the match between striped and Blue Cross. And it is that, in the duel corresponding to day number six of the 2023 Apertura tournament, the Celeste Machine broke a streak of more than ten years without beating Rayados in their stadium.
So much time had passed since then that the Gang managed to move house, came out champion, lost finals and even players from that time are today First Division coaches.
Curiously, that game was also played on a Sunday, although the result was very different. La Máquina beat Monterrey 5-1 at that time led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich. Cruz Azul’s technical director was Memo Vázquez, who until recently served as a technical assistant for the cement workers, under the guidance of his ‘teacher’ Ricardo: ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.
Monterrey had just won the classic 1-0 against tigerswho finished as leaders of the regular championship, but in the quarterfinals they met again and again it was Rayados who took the victory, advancing to the semifinals of a tournament in which they qualified as eighth.
Cruz Azul closed the semester quite well. So much so that they overwhelmed the league and entered the final for the title, where they faced the eagles of america. Do we remember? Yes. We are talking about that unforgettable night at the Azteca, in which Cruz Azul, with one more man on the field, already had a title and a half in the bag, plus a goal from Aquivaldo Mosquera and another one from Moisés Muñoz, commanded everything to the extension and in the end America beat them on penalties.
Since then, Cruz Azul had not beaten Monterrey as a visitor. Until this Sunday, in which the Machine, with the Colombian defender Willer Ditta as a figure of the party, cut malaria.
