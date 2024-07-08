He Blue Cross will have a hard blow on the right wing this Apertura 2024, because Rodrigo Huescas and Uriel Antuna make the leap to Old continent and Martin Anselmi will have to find a way to replace two of his team’s starters.
Naturally, the first thing that comes to mind for fans after these two departures is to look to the transfer market and sign a Mexican who can fulfill this role, and as if it were made to order, there is a player who fits the profile perfectly.
His name is Jesus Anguloplays in the Toluca and can play as a winger, midfielder or right winger, so on paper he looks like an ideal option to seek his signing this summer, since in the past Blue Cross sounded out his hiring.
For several weeks there has been talk that Blue Cross I would be willing to shell out around 5 million dollars by Jesus Angulo; However, this version lost weight as the days went by and everything seems to indicate that the cement group has already set its official position,
As mentioned in the last broadcast of Cruz Azul vs Mazatlanby TUDN, Machine “they won’t go for him”, which is why the possibility of reactivating his signing for this summer is beginning to diminish, despite him being an ideal piece to replace two right-footed footballers.
Despite this situation, in Toluca His departure from the team is not ruled out and it is possible that he will not continue with the Mexican team if a good offer arrives, so in a market opportunity, his transfer could be moved.
Currently, the Canelo Angulo It is valued at just over 2.5 million dollars, according to the specialized portal Transfer market; however, in the Mexican market its release is valued at around 5 million.
For a 27-year-old versatile player, the figure could be affordable for a club like Blue Cross; However, his arrival is not a priority and they probably won’t bet on him this summer.
