The story between Blue Cross Machine Y louis abram It ended. The Mexican team did not make the purchase option valid and the Peruvian defender will no longer be a cement element.
It was last Friday when the team made the departure of the stronghold official, who was at the club for a couple of tournaments. The high command did not validate the purchase from Granada, the team that owns his letter, so he will have to report to the Spanish team.
louis abram He played a total of 38 games with those from La Noria, scoring 2 goals in the two tournaments defending the team’s cause. In the club he never ended up fitting in and his path was with chiaroscuro.
It is not yet known if Blue Cross he will charge for another defender, since with the arrival of the Mexican Jordan Silva, coach Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez is expected to give him the confidence to take the place of the Andean.
For now, Cruz Azul is already preparing for their Copa MX match next Tuesday, when they face the Águilas del América in the Young Classic, in one of the most anticipated games of the tournament. So far, the light blues have 5 points and will seek to win on the Nemesio Díez field.
#Cruz #Azul #announces #departure #Luis #Abram
Leave a Reply