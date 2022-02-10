Cruz Azul put together a highly competitive squad for the Clausura 2022 tournament. The results, at least in the first four days, are positive and the reinforcements that arrived from South America still need to join 100%.
Everything seemed smooth sailing for the Machine, but since he is already used to his hobby, he came out with something they did not expect.
The departure of Álvaro Dávila and his entire work team from the cement institution was announced. Dávila, along with Héctor Lara and other directors, were responsible for the ninth title for the club and the current squad that has celestial fans very excited.
This news took locals and strangers by surprise, since the work done by those in “long pants” had been more than good. In addition, the ways in which the dismissal is being carried out are very particular, since it is reported that they are not even letting them enter the institution anymore.
Yes, it is news that no one really expected, but it is something so common in Cruz Azul that it borders on sodomy. The institution, for several years now, has tended to get rid of the good things it has, such as a great tendency to self-destruction.
It seems that the top managers of the team are the least interested in the success or continuity of projects, or at least they make it seem that way.
The reasons for Dávila’s dismissal are uncertain and lend themselves to a great deal of speculation, especially at the moment. The tournament has just started and when things were looking good for Cruz Azul, they again searched and found a way to break the hearts of their fans.
