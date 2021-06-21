Paraguayan Pablo Aguilar became one of the most important players in Guardianes 2021, proving to be one of the best defenders in Liga MX despite his age.
Few believed in the quality of the 34-year-old player after that cruciate ligament tear that kept him off the court for eight long months, even thinking about a possible retirement after his constant injuries.
There have been moments of tension for the future of Pablo Aguilar who in a few days would conclude a contract with the cement squad, but it seems that the Cruzazulina fans will continue to enjoy the quality of the Paraguayan An agreement has been reached for him to continue defending the colors of Cruz Azul for another year, as reported by ESPN journalist León Lecanda.
The Guaraní is currently enjoying his vacation in his native Paraguay and is expected to return to Mexico City next Wednesday for the signing of his contract. It is known that one of the conditions that Pablo Aguilar has set is that the club let him go completely free in June 2022 to return without problems to Sportivo Luqueño de Paraguay, where he will end his career.
Pablo Aguilar would not appear at the beginning of the preseason with Cruz Azul
Pablo Aguilar could not appear for the preseason with Cruz Azul
Pablo Aguilar would not be renewed by Cruz Azul
The celestial directive would have no intention of renewing Pablo Aguilar
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Sansores, Escoboza, ‘Dedos’, Castillo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Pablo Aguilar will continue in Cruz Azul as a token of appreciation for the way the club has treated him, because let’s remember that his greatest desire was to be champion with the Machine before leaving Mexico: “My contract ends in June, we will see what happens. I would like to continue playing in Paraguay, I want to be closer to my parents and brothers although I do not know if I will fulfill it because I still have enormous affection for Mexico. I want to be champion with Cruz Azul first. of leaving, of course, yes, it is one of my objectives that I have very clear. This institution and the fans have given me so many things that I hope to give them that joy “he declared during the tournament.
His arrival in Cruz Azul took place in 2018, and although he had a stint in America, he quickly gained the trust of the people of Cruz Azul with great performances that made the entire fans fall in love.
It will be a very special year for the Paraguayan and surely his wish is to obtain another title with Cruz Azul to close his career in Mexico with a flourish.
Leave a Reply