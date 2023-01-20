Cruz Azul is still looking for a center forward and the desired solutions have not been found within the market to reinforce the attack of the team from the country’s capital. At the end of the year, the celestials were beaten by Luis Suárez who signed with Gremio of Brazil and at the beginning of this week they received a no from Enner Valencia who wants to continue at the highest level in Europe and everything indicates that he will renew with Fenerbahce.
The names of weight, elite signing are exhausted within the machine, which is experiencing a very serious devaluation in the workforce. That being the case, the club’s board of directors has moved to the south of the continent and has practically closed the arrival of Raniel from Santos, but before signing the 26-year-old man, they want to put one last offer on Radamel Falcao’s table. that the ‘Tiger’ say “yes” to the 9-time champion team of the MX League.
Nahuel Ferreira informs that Cruz Azul will present his final offer to Radamel Falcao in the following hours, the box of the machine, is in the first instance to pay for the signing of the player, in addition, the Colombian will be offered more money than he can receive within Rayo Vallecano, this being the last move by the Mexican team for the historic center forward. The source affirms that the player will think about the proposal, but he is very comfortable living in Madrid and he is not entirely sure that he wants to leave Spain.
