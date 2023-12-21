Yesterday there were many changes within national football, from renowned signings to the presentation of new coaches within the Liga MX deck. The Cruz Azul machine presented Martín Anselmi, a man Iván Alonso completely trusted, as its new driver. For their part, Fernando Hierro and Chivas welcomed Fernando Gago, the Argentine who signed for one year after arriving in an emergency following Paunovic's unexpected goodbye.
In fact, both teams are preparing a player exchange. From Mediotiempo they point out that
Chivas would put Alexis Vega's letter on Cruz Azul's table again, but understanding that Huescas is untouchable, those from Verde Valle would ask Carlos Rodríguez as a bargaining chip.
Both players have had very poor performance for some time, to the extent that they have lost weight in the Mexican National Team, which is why the move would be well received. The final decision is in the hands of Anselmi, because before giving a yes, the coach wants to test Rodríguez within his game system.
Both Anselmi and Gago will live their first experience in Mexican soccer, so it will be key that the adaptation process is well supported by their sports directors. In the case of the machine there is Iván Alonso, with a past as a director of Pachuca and having played in the Liga MX, and for the team, Fernando Hierro, who has already been leading the Verde Valle team for a year.
