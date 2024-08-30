Cruz Azul and América will star in a new edition of the Clásico Joven on matchday 6 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The duel will take place at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium next Saturday, August 31.
La Máquina Celeste has not yet forgotten the final of the 2024 Clausura and will seek to beat the Águilas at all costs in this confrontation between two candidates for the Mexican soccer title.
Below we tell you how both teams will line up for the Clásico Joven:
Goalkeeper: Kevin Mier: The Colombian is a guarantee under the three posts and has become one of the best in his position in the entire Liga MX.
Central defender: Gonzalo Piovi:The Celeste Machine did not look very good in the resumption of the Liga MX against Querétaro, but the defense continues to be the best part of the team.
Centre back: Willer Ditta: The Colombian defender is a great complement to the central defence. He has found himself very comfortable and has improved his performance since the arrival of Anselmi.
Center back: Erik Lira: The Mexican midfielder has recovered minutes since Anselmi’s arrival at La Máquina. The auriazul youth player can play both as a pivot and as a centre-back depending on the need.
Right back: Jorge Sánchez: Many expected this to be one of the most disastrous signings of the Apertura 2024, but so far the former América and Santos Laguna player has fulfilled his role.
Left back: Carlos Rotondi: Rotondi is a key element for the Máquina Celeste. He has defensive sacrifice and continues to shine on offense. The Argentine is one of Cruz Azul’s bright spots.
Central midfielder: Carlos Rodriguez: ‘Charly’ continues to play well with La Máquina. The midfielder feels comfortable in this formation and can adapt to playing a little further back.
Central midfielder: Ignacio Rivero: The Uruguayan is a real wildcard, but this season he has been busy in the middle of the pitch. Rivero has a great track record on the pitch and has a lot of solidarity.
Attacking midfielder: Lorenzo FaravelliThe Argentine/Ecuadorean midfielder is the link between the midfield and the cement offensive. He is the brain of Anselmi’s team.
Center forward: Giorgos Giakoumakis: The Greek striker left a very good impression in his first matches, but in both the Leagues Cup and the most recent matches he has left something to be desired. He could return to the starting lineup against América.
Center forward: Uriel Antuna: The forward line is Cruz Azul’s weakest line at the moment. It seems that Antuna was hurt by the rumours of his departure to European football instead of benefiting him. The ‘Brujo’ had been one of the best in the squad, but this start to the tournament has not been decisive.
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagon: Malagón is one of the best goalkeepers in the entire Liga MX. In this moment of uncertainty within the blue-cream team, the goalkeeper is one of the certainties.
Right back: Israel Reyes: Jardine gave Dagoberto Espinoza the opportunity against Puebla, but it seems that against Cruz Azul, Israel Reyes will be the starter on this side.
Center back: Ramon Juarez:After Sebastián Cáceres’ injury, it seems that the young Azulcrema defender will start against La Máquina.
Center back: Nestor Araujo: Araujo went from being a discard for the Eagles to being a starter after Igor Lichnovsky’s injury. The Americanist defense has very important casualties.
Left back: Cristian Calderon: Everything points to the former Necaxa and Chivas player being able to return to the starting lineup against Cruz Azul. ‘Chicote’ is more familiar with Jardine’s scheme than Borja.
Central midfielder: Jonathan dos Santos: The younger of the two Saints would start as a starter in the Young Classic. He is the one who gives the Eagles balance in the middle of the field.
Central midfielder: Álvaro Fidalgo: It’s noticeable when ‘El Maguito’ doesn’t start as a starter. América missed Fidalgo against Puebla. He will most likely return to the starting eleven against the cement workers.
Attacking midfielder: Diego Valdés: The Chilean midfielder is still not at his best after being injured in the Copa América. It seems that Valdés needs more minutes to get back into rhythm and become one of the stars of Liga MX again.
Right winger: Erick Sanchez: Although it is not the position in which he shines the most, Sánchez must show his skills on this wing while Alejandro Zendejas is out of action.
Left winger: Brian Rodriguez: It’s time for the Uruguayan to take advantage of the opportunity and become the figure that America is waiting for. Rodríguez has benefited from the departure of Julián Quiñones. He must take advantage of his minutes.
Center forward: Henry Martin: The Yucatecan forward was unmatched against La Franja. He started the semester impeccably and will look to shine against La Máquina.
More news from Liga MX
#Cruz #Azul #Américas #probable #lineups #matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply