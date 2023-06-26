Blue Cross has made interesting hires for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. During the summer market, the board of the Máquina Celeste achieved the signings of Moses VieiraDiber Cambindo and carlos salcedo to strengthen your spine.
The La Noria team recently announced the hiring of its fourth reinforcement: Kevin Brown. It was an open secret that the young Colombian midfielder would join the Machine, but the midfielder has already made the move official in a post on Instagram.
The promising midfielder shared the following message through his social networks: “Eternal thanks to everyone who was part of this process, I’m going to continue my dream.”
According to the most recent reports, Cruz Azul would have paid close to 4 million dollars for the 22-year-old midfielder, who played with Águilas Doradas Rionegro of the Colombian first division.
Upon his arrival in Mexico City, the Colombian midfielder said he was excited about this new opportunity for his career and pointed out that the Máquina Celeste is the biggest team in Mexican soccer.
“They told me that it is one of the biggest clubs in Mexico, for me it is the biggest because it is where I come to contribute, I come to achieve important things, where I want to grow a lot to go to Europe, which is the great dream I have”
– Kevin Brown
Castaño mentioned that he will seek to live up to the expectations of the Celestial Machine and that he will contribute his ‘grain of sand’ to achieve the objectives.
