It seems that it has been the end for Sebastian Juradoas he has become one of the most highlighted players of the Cruz Azul Football Club by the press and fans in recent tournaments.
His constant mistakes on the field seem to have worn out everyone’s patience, especially in the last match against Club América, as he has definitely lost everyone’s trust.
For this reason, everything indicates that Andres Gudiño He will be the starting goalkeeper in the matchday 8 match this Friday, September 15 against Mazatlán from the Kraken at 7:00 p.m. and if everything goes well he could definitively take over the celestial goal.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In different publications on social networks, the CM of the cement companies has focused on Andres Gudiño and everything indicates that he will be the starter from now on. “Gudi“Reads the writing that accompanies two photographs of the new owner of the celestial arch.
For its part, according to ESPNthe Machine has given trust to Andres Gudiño and they expect good performances in the next two games. So if his presentations are convincing, he will become the starter for the remainder of the Mexican First Division championship.
#Cruz #Azul #owner #goal #rest #Apertura
Leave a Reply