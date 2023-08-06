The Cruz Azul Football Club season led by Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti It has been a failure with three defeats in a row in the Apertura 2023 tournament, to which is added the elimination in the round of 32 of the League Cupreason why the arrival of a new technical director is already speculated.
Everything indicates that the possible replacement for the Brazilian coach could come from Europe and he is an old acquaintance of Mexican soccer. Before the second game of the group stage of the League Cupit transpired that there was an ultimatum on the Tuca Ferrettithat, if he did not qualify for the next round of the tournament, he could leave the team.
He qualified and everything calmed down, but now the rumors have resumed, but there will be nothing official until the board meets to make the decision and there could be news the following week.
Due to the bad results that the Machine has under the command of the Tuca Ferrettithe search for a new technical director to lead the cement growers has been reactivated.
Rumors speak that the main candidate to take over the reins of the cement company would be Michael GonzalezSpanish coach who a few years ago was directing the Pumas UNAM.
In the university field, Michel He spent two seasons in which he failed to qualify the team to the finals. A few days after the start of the 2020 Opening, he announced his unexpected resignation and argued that he left Mexico for personal reasons.
After being at Pedregal, he has managed Getafe in Spain and olympiacos from Greece with which he did not complete a single tournament and now, it seems that the doors would be opened again in Mexico City to direct in La Noria.
