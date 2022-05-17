After his failure in Clausura 2022 of Liga MX and the Concacaf Champions League, Cruz Azul will have to rethink several things for the next semester. One of the priorities of the Celestial Machine will be to strengthen the team and define casualties. One of the first players to leave the celestial discipline will be Luis Ángel Mendoza. The offensive midfielder will leave the Noria team without pain or glory.
The 32-year-old footballer arrived at the cement team in mid-2021 from Mazatlán FC. The transfer surprised more than one because “Quick” had not had a great performance with the Sinaloa team. The youth squad from the University of Monterrey arrived at Cruz Azul as a free agent. Due to injuries, low level of play and strong internal competition, Mendoza never found a place in the capital’s squad.
With Cruz Azul, ‘Quick’ Mendoza only played 11 games over two tournaments. The midfielder did not score or assist with this squad. So far it is unknown what his fate will be, but surely he will have offers to continue his career in both Liga MX and Liga de Expansión.
Luis Mendoza has had a career characterized by irregularity and lack of consistency. The midfielder lived the best moments of his career wearing the Club América shirt and found regularity with Santos Laguna.
The player from Monterrey also wore the colors of Tigres, La Piedad, Chiapas, Xolos de Tijuana, Mazatlán FC, Morelia, Toluca and San Luis.
