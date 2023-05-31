The Cruz Azul team continues to work at forced marches to be able to arm its squad for the start of the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
The Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo became the first reinforcement for the next tournament, although now they already have what will be the second contract in the transfer market.
According to information from the journalist Cesar Luis Merloin the next few hours the signing of the Brazilian striker will be made official Moses Vieira from the Fortaleza of Brazil.
In the last few days at 90min we informed you about the deep interest of the Machine in hiring the 26-year-old attacker. The negotiations have been advanced and only the last details are refined to make the news known.
It was through his Twitter account where the communicator reported that everything is closed, and despite the fact that the figures have not been revealed, the amount received will be greater than what he currently earns in Fortaleza, a situation that convinced him to say yes. to the machine.
In the contest that ended, the striker Michael Estrada, Gonzalo Carneiro, Iván Morales, did not fill the eye of the strategist, and Ramiro Carrera is expected to be negotiated in a club, as well as the case of the Chilean.
This is how the forwards for the Apertura would be Uriel Antuna, Augusto Lotti and Moisés Vieira. It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the official news of the signing of the Brazilian element is released.
#Cruz #Azul #striker #AP2023
