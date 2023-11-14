#Blue Cross 🚂🚨

According to Gustavo Mendoza of Fox Sports, Cruz Azul has an agreement with Necaxa player Heriberto Jurado.

He also mentions that Santos will ask for approximately 12 MD for Brunetta. pic.twitter.com/QQLWePek9Z

— SPIDER AZUL🕷️ (@SpiderAzulCA) November 14, 2023