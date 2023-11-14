Semester of total failure within Cruz Azul, it is clear that those from the country’s capital have signed one of the worst short tournaments in history and have been exhibited as a club that is experiencing total chaos from the office to the playing field. The people of the Cooperative do not have a minute to lose and that is why they are already working on changes internally, signing international people, who only time will tell if they are ideal or not.
More news about the transfer market
This week, Diego Alonso, the club’s new sports director, and Martín Anselmi, a 38-year-old coach who will take the reins of the machine, will arrive in the country’s capital. In addition, the management of La Noria has on its own closed the signing of one of the most important jewels of the entire Liga MX, this is the young Heriberto Jurado, a winger whose time at Necaxa has ended and will arrive in the country’s capital for to 2024.
This is what Gustavo Mendoza has stated Fox Sports, who confirms that in the absence of signing the contract, the agreement between all parties is closed. The winger will join the machine’s attack as an institutional reinforcement, that is, he has been secured by the Cooperative and not by Diego Alonso or being requested by coach Anselmi. Jurado is 18 years old and has enormous sporting qualities; it is not for nothing that he has already been linked on many occasions with clubs in Europe and a few days ago with Chivas.
