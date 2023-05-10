#Blue Cross 🚂

The interest of La Máquina in Carlos Salcedo is formal.

El Titán is an express request from Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti and Cruz Azul and FC Juárez are already in negotiations.

More details of what could be the first cement reinforcement👇🏼https://t.co/YktMuzPUT3

– León Lecanda 🦁 (@Leonlec) May 10, 2023