Deportivo Cruz Azul finished its participation in the Clausura 2023 tournament and the board of directors together with the coaching staff are already working on what will be the restructuring of the squad for the next tournament.
In fact, in the last few hours information has emerged about the Machine regarding possible casualties and, in turn, their possible new additions are ringing and one of them is that of the central defender carlos salcedocurrent player of FC Juárez and that is the express request of Ricardo Ferrettigiven that he has known him since his time at the UANL Tigers.
According to information from the journalist Leon Lecanda of ESPNthe capital and border complex are in negotiations for the transfer of carlos salcedo.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
“Sources in the border team assured ESPN that the talks between the two clubs are advanced for the purchase and sale of the 29-year-old Mexican defender, World Cup player in Russia in 2018, and who was champion of Liga MX in Tigres at the hands of Ricardo ‘Tuca ‘Ferretti in the Clausura 2019″, can be read in the information of ESPN.
According to the aforementioned source, the economic issue is the only issue to resolve before formalizing the transaction. “Although they preferred not to talk about the figures, ESPN informants assured that the economic factor is the great issue to be resolved between clubs…”, the text assured.
It will be a matter of waiting, but it seems that everything is on the right track and if everything continues well, the defender could be the first reinforcement of the La Noria squad for the Apertura 2023 tournament.
#Cruz #Azul #accelerates #step #close #transfer #Carlos #Salcedo #Apertura
Leave a Reply