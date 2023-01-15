Rayados de Monterrey entered the field of the Azteca Stadium to measure forces against Blue Crossin one of the most anticipated games of matchday 2.
The royals won with a score of 3-2, turning the score around when they were down by the slightest difference. The goals for La Pandilla were the work of Germán Berterame (42′, 75′) and Rogelio Funes Mori (50′); while Uriel Antuna (27′) and Germán Berterame (AG 79′) scored for La Máquina.
Here we present how the performance of each of the cement players was.
Esteban Andrada (9): There was little he could do in Uriel Antuna’s goal. He was not so required and less in the complementary part. Well the Argentine goalkeeper.
Erick Aguirre (8): He could have done more in Cruz Azul’s goal, since taking a step forward would have left Antuna out of place, however, he got ‘stuck’ and could not get out in time. He was widely outclassed by Nacho Rivero in heads-ups.
Stefan Medina (10): One of the most solid in the lower part of Monterrey. The Colombian gave precise passes to his teammates.
Hector Moreno (9): He rejected everything that fell to him. He was either in sweeps or anticipations, but he looked good in the defensive zone.
Jesus Gallardo (10): He correctly made the tour of the band to put the assist for the goal. Without a doubt, one of the best in Monterrey.
Luis Romo (7): Risk and lost balls. It was noticed precipitate and this caused the cement players to take the b
Celso Ortiz (7): At times he was seen insecure when it came to playing with the ball and this caused him to lose balls. Undoubtedly, a bad afternoon for the Argentine midfielder who left due to injury.
Arturo Gonzalez (8): In the first half he hit the ball from a set piece and was on the brink of scoring a great goal true to his style.
Rodrigo Aguirre (8): When he least appeared in the game, in the complementary part he made himself felt on the left wing to send a precise pass, which was contacted by Fubnes Mori for the somersault.
German Berterame (10): From the first minute he made himself felt with a powerful shot that was parried by Jesús Corona. Before the end of the first half, he took advantage of an excellent pass from Gallardo to beat Funes Mori and shoot powerfully to equalize the score.
To put the last nail in the coffin, he again appeared to put the doublet with a blunt shot. Unfortunately, he scored an own goal trying to get the ball out.
Rogelio Funes Mori (9): Little was shown in the first half. Undoubtedly, it shows that he is low in game rhythm and he did not look comfortable on the field, although he managed to score and, possibly, this will help him to return to the goal-scoring path.
Omar Govea (5): He came on as a substitute in the complementary part to replace the injured Celso Ortíz. He did not look forceful and drew more attention for the warning after the attempt against Escobar,
Jordi Cortizo (5): He searched with shots from outside the area, although the goalkeeper was well positioned to deflect the balls.
Duvan Vergara (4): He was seen revolutionized after having spent so many months in the dry dock, although his shot went wide.
