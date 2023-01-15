The Blue Cross Machine fell in the matchday 2 match against Rayados de Monterrey by a score of 3-2 on the Estadio Azteca field.
The goals for La Máquina were the work of Uriel Antuna and an own goal by Germán Berterame, while for Rayados Berterame scored a double and one more by Rogelio Funes Mori.
It should be noted that Michael Estrada was sent off for a double yellow card, leaving his team at a disadvantage.
Here we present how each of the Cruz Azul players performed in their first loss in the tournament.
Jesus Corona (7): From minute one he was required with a powerful shot from Berterame to send the ball into a corner kick. He couldn’t do much before the Argentine’s goal in the equalizing goal.
Rafael Huescas (6): He took advantage of the sector on the right correctly. However, as the minutes passed, he ended up getting lost in the field.
Juan Escobar (7): Well in heads-up against Funes Mori. He showed his experience and cut dangerous plays against. He set off the alarms when he suffered on the field, however, it was only because he ran out of air.
Ramiro Funes Mori (3): Until before Monterrey’s goal, he had done things well, however, in Berterame’s goal he lost the mark and the striker finished off to equalize the score. In the second goal for Rayados he also participated for the worse, by not leaving the bilge in time,
Ignacio Rivero (8): A good game for Nacho Rivero. He won the one-on-ones against Aguirre and made precise passes inside the area. Without a doubt, one of the best of Cruz Azul.
Erick Lira (2): Missing throughout the encounter. The opportunities he had were minimal and he spent the night in this match.
Alexis Gutierrez (4): He was little marked in this game and this caused him to have the freedom to go forward. He was encouraged to take medium-distance shots that were close to sneaking into Andrada’s door. He got out of change.
Carlos Rodriguez (8): He appeared alone and put in a precise pass for Uriel Antuna to shoot and thus open the scoring. Undoubtedly, timing and intelligent when making decisions. Without a doubt, he is experiencing a good moment at this start of the tournament.
Carlos Rotondi (3): He was late for plays and this caused him to foul recklessly. He came out of exchange in the complementary part.
Michael Estrada (3): He was seen missing short passes and desperate when trying to define. He arrived late in the plays, so much so that they showed him the yellow card for the revolutions on Medina. Minutes later, he nudged Romo, causing the second yellow and the expulsion. Bad afternoon for the Ecuadorian!
Uriel Antuna (8): One of the most skilled of Cruz Azul. True to his style, he was seen moving and running down the wings. On occasions he was encouraged to hit him from medium distance, although with little luck. Jan goal, he resolved first and shot powerfully to open the scoring at Azteca.
Jordan Silva (4): He entered the 64th minute of the field. He bothered Germán Berterame so that he pushed the ball into the own goal. At minute 92 ‘he was about to tie the game, hitting a header that passed only centimeters from Andrada’s door.
Augusto Lotti (3): He debuted on the Azteca field, although he was seen very little. Although those sparks bode well for him in the tournament.
Ramiro Carrera (2): Nothing shown in the game.
Ivan Morales (1): He entered at 87′ to try to add forward and get the equalizer. He went unnoticed.
