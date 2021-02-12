Jordi Cruyff has said that his father would have voted for Joan Laporta in the elections to the presidency of Barça. Nothing new if one takes into account the friendship that the former Barça coach had with the former president and now a candidate since the days of the Elefant Blau, the platform that in 1998 promoted a vote of no confidence against Josep Lluís Núñez when he was perpetuated in the Camp Nou box since 1978. The surprise is that Jordi Cruyff appears as sports director appointed by general manager Xavi Hernández in the organi …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS