You have to be very good, and Cal crutchlow it is, to get on again the Yamaha of MotoGP and be second in the Qatar Shakedown, a single day of testing reserved for the testers, the Aprilias of Aleix Espargaró (he has not ridden) and Lorenzo Savadori for still keeping concessions at his factory and the novices Jorge Martín (who already knows what it is to crash with the Ducati, at the exit of Turn 3, without consequences), Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini.

The first of the three scheduled test days in this Qatar trial, the one that replaces the one canceled in February at Sepang, It has been led by Stefan Bradl, the Honda tester who will replace Marc Márquez again, as he did last year, if he does not arrive on time for the World Cup start scheduled for March 28.

The German has stopped the clock, on a day with a lot of wind and therefore with dirt on the asphalt of the sand that comes from the desert where the Losail circuit is located, in 1: 55,614. That chrono still leaves him far from the Marc’s record on this track (1: 53.380) and he has done it on his 55th lap of the 60 he has completed. That has given him a 1,236 advantage over the aforementioned Crutchlow, who was listed as Yamaha TEST2 on the time list.

Especially interesting was the first fight between the rookies and It was Bastianini who hit his old Moto2 teammates first. The intermediate category champion was fourth to 2.4 from the head, ahead of Marini (eighth to 2.7) and Martín (tenth to 3.2).

As has become customary in recent times when there is a test, Dani Pedrosa got back on the bike, this time finishing eleventh, 3.4 times the fastest time.

Tomorrow the track will be much more crowded, because the entire MotoGP grid will take action and the first signs of what the 2021 season may bring will arrive. It will be once again without Marc Márquez on the track, but with many attractions to witness, like his new partner’s Honda debut, a Pol Espagaró that he already announced that he would go for it all from the first round of this test.