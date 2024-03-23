A mystery of what we could call the psychology of despots is the effort they put into organizing visibly rigged electoral processes in which they always obtain overwhelming victories, or overwhelming, to use two of those Velcro adjectives that are always added to certain nouns, of so that all the condemnations are energetic, and the needs are imperious, and the fires are terrifying or Dantesque, and the adhesions are unbreakable. But sometimes these verbal routines are accurate: there are victories that literally crush entire countries, that roll over like avalanches and bury those who have had the temerity or decency to disagree with a forced unanimity. In shaken democracies we endure insufferable electoral campaigns, in which candidates dedicate their best energies to igniting the enthusiasm of the previously enthusiastic and the grateful who depend on the results of the voting to avoid losing a position or a job; In democracies we obsessively read the predictions of the polls, and a few minutes after the polls close we are already distressed by the first indications of the results, as if we were not going to know them with complete clarity within two or three hours, in an outcome that many of us have already resigned ourselves to finding calamitous.

The advantage of despotic regimes is that there is not the slightest danger of uncertainty. If hypocrisy is the tribute that vice pays to virtue, according to La Rochefoucauld, the elections in Russia, or in Belarus, or in China, or in Cuba, have something of a willful imitation, of a bastard vestige of democratic procedures. But the organizers of such costly drills always get out of hand, like the corrupt who put too much vehemence into showing off their integrity, and the majorities they concoct are so overwhelming, so overwhelming, so overwhelming, that no one in their right mind will be able to believe them, no matter how much effort you put into embracing the lie. In an almost touching trick of accounting rigor, the Russian electoral authorities have registered 87.32% of votes in favor of Vladimir Putin: there is almost an artistic effort in the air of accuracy of those decimals, that someone must have taken the trouble to invent. In the public celebration of the victory, subjects who at some point were citizens and are now extras and troupes wave the flags and banners that have been assigned to them and hail with a unanimous roar the winning candidate, who had taken the precaution of murdering some of his competitors, and who now smiles, but not too much, and does not even bother to wave his arms in a plausible imitation of euphoria. There must be a mineral drowsiness, an immense tedium in absolute power, in the permanent spectacle of the voluntary humiliation of those subjected, of the baseness and fear of the courtiers.

I remember well an electoral apotheosis that I attended when I was 10 years old, and in which I played a modest, but perhaps not insignificant, role. Children have very vague ideas about the adult world, which comes to them muffled, like sounds and images through water. Perhaps that distance was even greater at a time when we children spent a lot of time with each other, in games and conversations that the adults did not supervise. But a perverse feature of all dictatorships is the determination to recruit children, to discipline them, to standardize them, to fill children's minds with patriotic or religious garbage. The late Franco regime was a very reluctant regime in ideological matters. The teachers of the so-called Formation of the National Spirit were old Falangists who only emerged from their drowsiness to cough cavernously or wipe the ash from their cigarettes off their ties. Those who indoctrinated us children were mainly priests in black cassocks with a very faint fly-wing sheen. But we also sang the Face to sun and Snowy mountains, and in that year of 1966 the teachers spent a lot of time instructing us about an event that was approaching, something that was going to be important and enormous, designated by a strange word that we had never heard before, “Referendum”, and that if anything we It sounded like the indecipherable vocabulary of the Latin mass, abolished very recently. The word referendum brought with it a whole load of other new words that we also did not understand, summarized in an Organic Law of the State. The word “law”, the word “organic”, the word “State”, They impressed us as enigmas that had nothing to do with the world and the language we knew. If anything, they resembled words from the catechism, like “transubstantiation” or “only begotten.” At the same time, posters began to be seen on the main streets with those same words, and large photos of Franco, in uniform and civilian clothes, with a sign that said: FRANCO YES.

In accordance with the enlightened educational principles of the time, the teachers reserved class time every day to instill in us what this mysterious Organic Law of the State was, which the people were going to vote en masse on the day of the referendum. And although we still didn't know what voting was or what a referendum was, and we yawned or looked at the ceiling when the teacher told us about a novelty that was going to be “organic democracy”—we didn't know what democracy was either—we began to learn about memory articles of that law, always with the pedagogical incentive of the slap, increased by the expectation of a competition in which there would be prizes for the winners. They divided us into teams, with an escalation of eliminations that I no longer remember how far it went. A collaborative child by virtue of my good memory, and although useless for any sports competition, I was captain of my team, and ended up winning the championship. I remember the final, in front of an intimidating tribune: the school director, the spiritual father, an individual with a blue shirt and belt, one or two uniformed men, military or civil guards. My voice was shaking, but my memory was correct. I was the child from Úbeda who could recite the most articles word for word of that Organic Law of the State, without ever making a mistake, without ever understanding anything. They gave me a diploma, and I think they also gave me a pencil case, or a pencil case. An expression that was repeated a lot remains with me like a wisp of that prodigious mnemonic: “…On a shortlist proposal from the Head of State…”. The topic made me think of the bullfighting programs that my father listened to on the radio on Sunday nights.

The referendum was a complete success, an overwhelming victory, a landslide victory, 95.9% yes, in itself proof of that organic democracy with which Franco adorned himself before an incredulous world.

And now a sad idea occurs to me: perhaps Franco would have obtained a similar result if the referendum had been clean. It was a time in which a conformity predominated, not necessarily fueled by fear, but by the sheer mediocre inertia of life, by the economic progress that was beginning to be noticed. The number of anti-Francoists only really grew after Franco's death, and has continued to multiply since then. Reliable opinion studies attest to Putin's massive popularity in Russia. Nearly 90% of the Israeli population supports the scorched earth policy and vengeful killings of his government in Gaza. Sometimes human crowds are scarier than the despots and evildoers and clowns who tower over them.

