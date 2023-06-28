India.- In ancient times the death penalty of being crushed by an elephant was used to torture captives in public executions, the unusual method attracted the interest of travelers who were horrified by the scenes.

Being crushed by an elephant was a feared death sentence in South and Southeast Asia, especially it was used in India for almost 4 thousand years.

Crushing was a brutal method of medieval torture and execution In many parts of the world, the most famous case occurred during the Salem witch trials of 1692, in Massachusetts, but instead of using elephants, they used weights or rocks.

As the name says, people were condemned to die crushedan unbearable end without a doubt, the poor victims of this terrible method were tied while a heavy weight was placed on their entire body that would increase little by little.

And one of the first samples of this execution method would have occurred in Asiawhen elephants were trained to crush disobedient prisoners.

The elephants were trained to crush / Photo: Émile Bayard – Le Tour Du Monde: Nouveau Journal Des Voyages

And if the prisoners were lucky, the elephant would squash them like a bugsince the goal of the execution would have to be slow and painful.

Death by crushing that was practiced all over the world

As mentioned above, Salem witches were crushed in Massachusetts and in India they used trained elephantsbut they are not the only cases of this practice.

In countries like Persia (currently Iraq), Carthage (known as Tunisia today) and ancient Rome, death by crushing or pressure was also practiced.

Elephants were easier to tame / Photo: An Historical Relation of the Island Ceylon, by Robert Knox.

The Carthaginians and the ancient Romans used this practicesince it was easier to train elephants than lions and bears, in addition to the fact that pachyderms are more “smart”.

While in Great Britain, execution by crushing was used as a method of tortureEngland imposed the sentence on the defendants who refused to plead guilty and the court had the idea that, with enough pressure, the defendants would plead guilty.

The victims of death by weight were applied in a different waysuch as applying continuous weight to the chest of the suspect, to the point that the victims would suffocate, their bones would break inside their bodies and the bone fragments would pierce their skin.

crushed by elephant

He horrible method of execution in India, elephants were used for their versatilitybecause, in addition to crushing, they were also used to dismember captives.

The method caught the attention of European travelers who traveled to see the terrible scenescrushing death was suppressed by the European empires that colonized the region in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The use of elephants as executioners was a symbol of royal power.In addition, due to the intelligence, domesticity and versatility of these animals, it gave them advantages such as the use of the execution method.

Elephants could quickly kill the victim simply by crushing its head and being under the obedience of his tamer, the king could be lenient and grant forgiveness at the last moment, something that did not happen when using other animals.

There is no doubt that it is one of the most horrible methods of torture and execution. existed and fortunately the practice has already been suppressed.

