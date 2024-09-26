Crushing | An ex-boxer attempts a wild record in Vantaa: smash 350 boards with his hands in a minute

Crushing|Timo Jansson from Lohja is the unofficial world champion of crushing.

25.9. 17:42 | Updated 4:00 am

from Lohja taekwondo black belt holder, former boxer Timo Jansson at the end of November in Vantaa, he will try to break the Guinness Book of Records.

The goal is to crush 350 glulam boards in one minute with the palm of your hand.

The plates are 1.8–2 centimeters thick. Jansson tries to break them in a record attempt at a speed of almost six discs per second. In practice, the technique is to jump and smash one pile after another until the time runs out.

The current record is 315 discs per minute. It’s from 2018 and British by Chris Pitman on behalf of. The women’s record, 230 records, is held by Pitman’s wife by Lisa Pitman Made in 2018.

Jansson is also trying to set records in another sport, fingertip crushing.

The goal is to break 60 records in half a minute, or two records per second. The plates are one centimeter thick, i.e. thinner than palm crushing.

The record-breaking companies are part of those organized on November 30 at the Vantaa Energia-arena crushing European championships and power punching championships. The competitions are organized by a new association founded by a few Finnish martial arts clubs, the Finnish Martial Arts Federation FMAF.

According to Jansson, the foundation of the new association is based on the frustration that Finland has not been able to host the crushing championships organized by the Finnish Taekwondo Association. So, Jansson and his family members founded their own association this summer and immediately started working on the sport’s European Championships.

In the European Championships, six different forms of crushing are competed in. Jansson expects about a hundred participants, half of them from Finland. Foreign crushers are coming at least from Estonia, Jansson says.

For next year, Jansson is aiming for the World Championships in Finland.

Originally from Vaasa In his youth, Jansson has enjoyed boxing and American football, which he played for Wasa Warriors and Lohja Lions. He started crushing in his early twenties in the ITF taekwondo circuit.

In crushing, he holds an unofficial world title from July 2019, when Jansson competed at the World Taekwondo (WT) Hanmadang Championships in the Olympic city of Pyeongchang, South Korea. The sport was fist power breaking straight down.

The gold was then released with the success of the final: 14 roof tiles in a stack, and 12 of them broken.

Jansson’s new Hanmadang championship this summer. Jansson also holds the European powerlifting championship from Sofia, Bulgaria from 2019 and the track crushing international open championship from the same year.

Correction September 26th at 4:00 AM: In the thumb smash record attempt, the goal is 60 discs in half a minute, not half an hour.