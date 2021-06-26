A man was crushed to death when 1,000 kilos of plastic fell on him whilst working in a storehouse in El Ejido in Almería.

It was just before 13.00 yesterday when the emergency, call center 112 received an alert explaining that a metric tonne of greenhouse plastic had toppled onto a worker, pinning him underneath.

An ambulance and the Guardia where sent to the warehouse, which is on the Guardia Viejas road near kilometer point three (3km).

The medics found the man to be unconscious with no pulse so they immediately began CPR procedure. Unfortunately he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

(New: El Ejido, west, Almería, Andalucia)