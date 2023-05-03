A 47-year-old worker originally from Morocco died while he was working at the headquarters of the company he worked for, in via Ingham in Palermo. He was crushed in the gears of the self-compacting garbage machine that he was supposed to repair. His colleagues immediately called for help, the 118 doctors arrived on the spot and tried to revive him, but it was too late. The carabinieri of the Brancaccio station also intervened together with the coroner to carry out the inspection of the body as per protocol.

According to an initial reconstruction of the accident, the 47-year-old had just started working on the maintenance of the self-compactor when he got stuck and then crushed due to a dynamic that remains to be clarified. His cries attracted the attention of his colleagues, who however were unable to extract him from the machine. The investigators will have to establish whether all company safety protocols have been respected.