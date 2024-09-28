34-year-old stops to check the car and lifts it with the jack, but the jack gives way and the car crushes the driver

Terrible accident just outside Ferrara, where a man from 34 years old he was killed while trying to repair the car. According to initial reconstructions, the man lifted the car with his jack which suddenly gave way. Rescue efforts by 118 were useless.

Investigations underway in the Ferrara area where a man from 34 years old of origins Pakistani he lost his life. The event occurred in Boaraa hamlet of Ferrara, and according to initial reconstructions the tragedy could be attributed to an unfortunate accident.

The car broke down

A 34-year-old of Pakistani origins died in the early afternoon of Friday 27 September in the hamlet of Boara. The tragedy occurred around 1.30pm in a very isolated area. The man was driving his Opel Zafira and suddenly he heard a sinister noise coming from the engine. The 34-year-old decided to get out of the vehicle and check the condition of the vehicle independently. After mounting the jack he lifted the vehicle and lay down under the vehicle to assess the situation. Suddenly the jack gave way and the vehicle collapsed on top of the man.

A boy, not far away, saw the scene and reached the 34-year-old. The rescuer tried in every way to move the vehicle but without success. The man, resident in Molinella, in the Bologna area, died following the injuries sustained. The front of the car collapsed onto the man’s chest. The 118 operators who arrived on the scene were unable to do anything other than confirm the death of the 34-year-old.

At the scene of the accident also i Carabinieri who are still investigating to shed light on the causes that led to the collapse of the jack. At the moment one of the most accredited hypotheses seems to be that of unstable ground. It seems that the area where the 34-year-old’s car stopped had crumbly and unstable ground. Precisely for this reason the jack may have given way, leading to the death of the 34-year-old Pakistani.