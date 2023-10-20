A 55-year-old worker died following an accident at work. It happened this morning around 12 in Pontida, in the Bergamo area. The man worked for a local steel company. According to initial reconstructions, he was crushed by a machine while working inside the plant.

The Areu 118 rescuers intervened immediately with two advanced rescue vehicles and an ambulance, as well as the firefighters, but there was nothing that could be done for him. And his death was confirmed. The carabinieri and ATS technicians responsible for accidents at work are also present on site.