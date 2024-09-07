The owner of a farm dies under the weight of a bale of hay: his brother tried to help him but in vain

Tragedy at work in the community of Castelnuovo Rangone. A man 77 years old, owner of a family-run farm, lost his life crushed by a bale of hay inside the shed in via Stradello Cannetti. The elderly man was working with his brother and other family members when the accident occurred.

The first to find the man’s lifeless body was the Brother who immediately raised the alarm at 118. Unfortunately, despite the timely arrival of paramedics and attempts at resuscitation, it was too late for the 77-year-old; the medical staff could do nothing but declare the death of man.

The Carabinieri of Vignola and the experts of occupational medicine also intervened on the scene and are now investigating to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident. From the first reconstructions it seems that the bale of hayhaving detached itself from a support, overwhelmed the man, killing him instantly.

There family of the victim, still in shock from the incident, witnessed the tragedy helplessly. The relatives, assisted by the health workers, are devastated by grief. The entire community of Castelnuovo Rangone she gathered around them, showing closeness and condolences.

Once the official investigations and the formalities of the police are completed, the 77-year-old’s family will be able to organize the funerals to bid a final farewell to a man described by all as a pillar of the local farming community. Founder of F.lli Giberti, he was tireless and devoted to his work until the end.

This tragic episode highlights once again the numerous dangers that threaten the workers in our countryside. Agriculture is in fact one of the most dangerous sectors, characterized by numerous risks related to the use of heavy machinery, outdoor activities in adverse weather conditions, and the handling of animals or heavy materials. Bales of hay, bags of fertilizer or poorly positioned equipment, tractors, can cause serious accidents, especially in situations where manual control or the stability of the structures is not adequate.