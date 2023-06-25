Is there a difference between Rigged Strength and Featherweight? The musical group, supposedly, in its new music video “Sabor fresa”, sent a very direct hint to Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, interpreter of “corridos lying down” and who is one of the singers of the moment. What happened between them?

Let’s go in parts Regulated Force is a renowned group of Regional Mexican. In their repertoire they have songs from sierreñas, banda and corridos lying down with an urban touch. It is originally from San Bernardino, California, United States and is made up of Jesús Ortiz Paz, Khrystian Ramos, Samuel Jaimez, José “Pelón” García and Moisés López. In December 2022 they released two albums: “Pa que hablan” and “Sigan hablando”. In the first of these, we can find the song “Just like my dad”in collaboration with Featherweightborn in Zapopan, Jalisco state, Mexico.

At the end of last May, Fuerza Regida had a concert at the Centennial Coliseum, in the city of Torreón, Coahuila. Before interpreting “Igualito a mi apá”, the vocalist and leader of the band, Jesus Ortiz Paz, expressed his annoyance at the fact that Featherweight does not sing this song in his presentations.

“This song, that you’re just going to hear at the Fuerza Regida concert, because they don’t sing it on the other side.” Following this comment, speculation began that there were differences between Rigid Strength and Featherweight.

Does Fuerza Regida send a hint to Featherweight in his new music video?

Now, Fuerza Regida released their new single “Sabor fresa” and apparently, through the music video they send a hint to Featherweight. In one part of said video, Jesús Ortiz Paz crushes a purple spider with his foot. What does it have to do with “Double P”?

Recently, Featherweight24 years old, released his new album “Genesis” and for the promos, the young singer used the image of a spider. Also, on the album cover, he wears a shirt with the image of that animal. Likewise, the colors that were used were black and purple. Said in other words, Regulated Force would be “crushing” Featherweight. Until now, the reason for the alleged differences between the group and the singer is unknown.

