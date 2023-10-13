Paradox Interactive has announced the upcoming arrival of Crusader Kings III: Legacy of Persianew expansion of the appreciated strategic with a historical setting, presented with a trailer which also shows the release date set for this new DLC.
Legacy of Persia will be available from November 9, 2023and obviously focuses on the Persian area and in particular on the phase of the Abbasid caliphate, which reigned over the Muslim area from approximately 750 to 1258.
“The declining Abbasid Caliphate struggles to maintain its grip on the eastern core of its empire,” the description reads. “Disputed successions, cultural disharmonies and unfavorable circumstances conspire to undermine one of the great kingdoms of the Middle Ages.”
A DLC with a Middle Eastern setting
The Legacy of Persia DLC therefore adds another piece to the geo-political historical reconstruction of Crusaders Kings III, focusing onMiddle Eastern area in the period of maximum extension of the caliphate.
The expansion is inspired by the historical Anarchy of Samarra and introduces a new setting and new rules regarding theIranian Interludea conflict that tests personal, cultural and religious loyalties.
Also in this case we find ourselves having to manage and stabilize a new dynasty in this particular cradle of empires, putting an end to the Arab domination over Persia, or leading the Caliphate through the crisis, strengthening Baghdad’s power.
We also remember that Crusader Kings 3 sold 3 million copies and that support apparently continues, despite Paradox Interactive recently closing two studios that were also involved in DLC for the game.
