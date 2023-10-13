Paradox Interactive has announced the upcoming arrival of Crusader Kings III: Legacy of Persianew expansion of the appreciated strategic with a historical setting, presented with a trailer which also shows the release date set for this new DLC.

Legacy of Persia will be available from November 9, 2023and obviously focuses on the Persian area and in particular on the phase of the Abbasid caliphate, which reigned over the Muslim area from approximately 750 to 1258.

“The declining Abbasid Caliphate struggles to maintain its grip on the eastern core of its empire,” the description reads. “Disputed successions, cultural disharmonies and unfavorable circumstances conspire to undermine one of the great kingdoms of the Middle Ages.”