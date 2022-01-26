Crusader Kings III, the acclaimed medieval strategy and simulator title that has been available on pc since last year, it will finally make the jump to consoles with its version of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March. With a new trailer, its authors have let us see how the game will run on these platforms.

In Crusader Kings III, you can rule a kingdom as you see fit, forging alliances along the way or outright conquering neighboring kingdoms. Each campaign tends to last several decades in game time, so you’ll need to assign various successors, establish your kingdom’s religion, and make sure the rest of the world doesn’t betray you.

As you can see, Crusader Kings III is an incredibly deep and complex title. Fortunately, it seems that its Lab42 authors have put quite a bit of effort into this console port. You’ll even take advantage of the features of the Dual Sense in his version of PS5.

Crusader Kings III It arrives on new consoles on March 29 of this year.

Publisher’s note: The truth is that Crusader Kings III is indeed a great title, but it requires many hours of your time. If you really want to get into this game, you’d better get ready to spend a good amount of hours on it.

Via: PlayStation