Among the most prominent strategy games in the Xbox Game Pass PC catalog, we find Crusader Kings III. A very extensive game that introduces the player to a very broad strategy experience, covering many ways of dealing with diplomacy in the Middle Ages and changing the course of history. Crusader Kings III introduces important news of its next update, where a very interesting new dueling system is included.
This dueling system that Paradox Interactive has proposed to Crusader Kings III to continue supporting a game which is evolving in a very correct way. The community contributes their ideas, but there are always things that remain in the pipeline and that are introduced after the launch.
Crusader Kings III introduces important new features of its next update, which correspond with version 1.3 and can be seen in the entry of the official blog of the game. Among them, the introduction of a new option, that of duels. It is intended that players can challenge other characters to a direct battle, one against one in turns. Depending on the player’s progress, one type or another of abilities can be used. The objective of this duel is to kill or incapacitate your opponent, but you also have to take the risk of being mistreated.
It is one more way to face the complex diplomacy offered by this strategy proposal for Crusader Kings III. The duels that are introduced are one more way to add a strategic option to face opponents. But a long list of changes, improvements and corrections is added to this option. And in that list you can see changes of all kinds, where we could highlight the inclusion of a tool to customize the hair of the characters, which has now been changed to improve their recreation and offer more options.
And according to the press release, at the end you can see the list of changes that will be introduced. However, it seems that they have some ace up their sleeve, because there are some changes that appear “censored”. There is no specific date for this update, but in addition to correcting and improving some aspects, It will introduce major changes to Crusader Kings III.
Crusader Kings III is available on PC, both on Steam and in the Microsoft Store, where the Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers they can fully enjoy it, as it is included in the Microsoft service.
